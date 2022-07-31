RiverFront Investment Group LLC Acquires 29,344 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,344 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $11,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 116,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 25,048 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 531,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,352,000 after acquiring an additional 114,923 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 171,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,685 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000.

FIXD stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $54.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

