RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $99.12 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 421.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 549,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444,191 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF makes up 3.2% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $99,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IYG opened at $161.68 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $143.65 and a 52 week high of $205.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.36.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

