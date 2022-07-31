RiverFront Investment Group LLC Purchases 116,677 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 116,677 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $42,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wright Fund Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,059,395,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 537.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,384,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $649,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,560 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 765.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,000,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,321,000 after purchasing an additional 884,546 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,228,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,024,000 after purchasing an additional 721,920 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $86,237,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $117.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.22. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $108.11 and a 12-month high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.227 per share. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

