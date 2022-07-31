RiverFront Investment Group LLC Sells 679 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,073 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 162,674 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $22,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 126,457 shares of company stock worth $14,097,936 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $108.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $101.24 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.32. The company has a market capitalization of $190.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

