Robert W. Baird Increases Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target to $323.00

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $313.00 to $323.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Watsco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $295.40.

Watsco Price Performance

WSO stock opened at $273.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Watsco has a 12-month low of $220.68 and a 12-month high of $318.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.45.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.11. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Watsco will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watsco

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC grew its position in Watsco by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Watsco by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $2,259,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Watsco by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

