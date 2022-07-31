Rocket Pool (RPL) Price Reaches $21.79 on Major Exchanges

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $223.96 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool coin can now be bought for about $21.79 or 0.00091525 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,802.93 or 0.99995484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002148 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00131177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00032785 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rocket Pool Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

