Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Earns Maintains Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their maintains rating on shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $265.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $260.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ROK. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Rockwell Automation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rockwell Automation from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $254.65.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $255.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.63. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Recommended Stories

