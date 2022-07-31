Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $62.40

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$62.40 and traded as high as C$62.50. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$61.06, with a volume of 514 shares traded.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$62.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$66.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.83 billion and a PE ratio of 19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.87.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.