Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target to C$235.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$260.00 to C$235.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CDNAF has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$187.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$234.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$236.00 to C$212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Canadian Tire from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$203.00 to C$208.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Canadian Tire to a buy rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $223.33.

Canadian Tire Stock Performance

Shares of CDNAF stock opened at $128.36 on Wednesday. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of $122.26 and a 12 month high of $161.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.83 and its 200 day moving average is $138.97.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

