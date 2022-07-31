Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Price Target to $20.00

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a maintains rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on COUR. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Coursera from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Coursera from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Coursera from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coursera from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.08.

Shares of NYSE COUR opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.49. Coursera has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $43.78.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.90 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Coursera will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $661,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,410,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,493,878.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $661,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,410,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,493,878.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leah F. Belsky sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $3,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 466,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,292,645.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 390,862 shares of company stock worth $6,282,815.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Coursera by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Coursera by 298.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 33,847 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Coursera by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 961,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after buying an additional 54,106 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Coursera by 307.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 32,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Coursera by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

