Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “GBX 165” Price Target for Barclays (LON:BARC)

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 165 ($1.99) price target on Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BARC. UBS Group set a GBX 267 ($3.22) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 369 ($4.45) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 270 ($3.25) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.13) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 245 ($2.95) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 246.22 ($2.97).

BARC stock opened at GBX 157.18 ($1.89) on Thursday. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 140.06 ($1.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 219.60 ($2.65). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 158.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 166.94. The stock has a market cap of £25.95 billion and a PE ratio of 449.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

In related news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 114,736 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 162 ($1.95), for a total transaction of £185,872.32 ($223,942.55).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

