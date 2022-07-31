Royce & Associates LP Acquires 34,824 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 528,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,824 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $18,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S&T Bank PA boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 77,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 53,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $32,800.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 342,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,558,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 971 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $32,800.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 342,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,558,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 26,662 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $859,582.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,203.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,998. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Federated Hermes from $28.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Federated Hermes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.13. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $39.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.64.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $366.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

