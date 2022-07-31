Royce & Associates LP Cuts Stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 152,097 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 3.73% of Kimball Electronics worth $18,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 1,326.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 376,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 349,990 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 413,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after purchasing an additional 157,807 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,402,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 858,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 138,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 886.7% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 114,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 102,844 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Kimball Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of KE stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.84. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $30.61. The firm has a market cap of $546.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $368.06 million for the quarter.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Kimball Electronics Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.