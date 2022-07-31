Royce & Associates LP Decreases Stock Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,400 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.79% of EnPro Industries worth $16,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,876,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,816,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 875,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,419,000 after buying an additional 45,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 191,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,090,000 after buying an additional 9,821 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnPro Industries Stock Performance

NPO opened at $93.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.39. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.14 and a 1-year high of $117.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

EnPro Industries Dividend Announcement

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. EnPro Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 13.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

About EnPro Industries

(Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Articles

