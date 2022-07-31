Royce & Associates LP Decreases Stock Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,325 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.52% of Agilysys worth $14,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGYS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $48.30 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $31.49 and a one year high of $59.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Agilysys had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Agilysys from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

