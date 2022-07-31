Royce & Associates LP Has $15.49 Million Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,717 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in CTS were worth $15,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in CTS during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CTS during the fourth quarter worth $880,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in CTS during the fourth quarter worth $2,749,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CTS during the fourth quarter worth $1,088,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in CTS during the fourth quarter worth $2,088,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

CTS opened at $40.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.72 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.54 and a 200 day moving average of $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.41. CTS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.72 and a fifty-two week high of $41.77.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.18 million. CTS had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.88%.

In other CTS news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 4,000 shares of CTS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $145,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Sidoti upgraded shares of CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of CTS to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of CTS to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CTS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

