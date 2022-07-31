Royce & Associates LP Has $19.47 Million Stock Position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,593 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.75% of Helios Technologies worth $19,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 266.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Price Performance

Shares of HLIO opened at $68.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.62. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.36 and a 52-week high of $114.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.23. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $240.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on HLIO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Helios Technologies from $95.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Helios Technologies from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

See Also

