Royce & Associates LP Purchases 167,300 Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,251,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 167,300 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.20% of Ferroglobe worth $17,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ferroglobe by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 45,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Ferroglobe by 353.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 2,696,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,887 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Ferroglobe by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 13,648,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Ferroglobe by 718.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,471,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,063 shares in the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GSM opened at $6.15 on Friday. Ferroglobe PLC has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 43.57% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $715.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe PLC will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

