Royce & Associates LP Reduces Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 635,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,607 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $19,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 18.3% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe in the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Deluxe by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 86,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Deluxe from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Deluxe from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Deluxe Trading Up 1.2 %

DLX opened at $25.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.42. Deluxe Co. has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.13 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Deluxe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

