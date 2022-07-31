Royce & Associates LP Sells 42,820 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 540,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,820 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.68% of Hilltop worth $15,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 24,275 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hilltop by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hilltop by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Hilltop by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Hilltop by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 265,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after buying an additional 93,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered Hilltop from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hilltop to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Hilltop Trading Up 1.7 %

Hilltop stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.79. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $38.47.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $351.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.25 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 13.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.56%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

