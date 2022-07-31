Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Rush Enterprises from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $48.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. Rush Enterprises has a 1-year low of $41.09 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.76.

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Rush Enterprises

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 15.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 372,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,937,000 after purchasing an additional 50,039 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.