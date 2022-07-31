Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,414,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,941 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.05% of Perrigo worth $54,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Perrigo by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,505,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,350,000 after buying an additional 6,272,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,076,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,579,000 after purchasing an additional 75,028 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 45.3% in the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,776,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,679 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,622,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,485,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,578,000 after purchasing an additional 404,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo Price Performance

PRGO opened at $41.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.03. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $50.90.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -160.00%.

Perrigo Profile

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.