Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,480,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461,830 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Snap were worth $53,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839,980 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,916,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,656 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,811,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,005,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Snap by 779.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,973,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 41,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,010,420.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 707,918 shares in the company, valued at $17,046,665.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $8,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 73,869,215 shares in the company, valued at $723,918,307. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 41,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,010,420.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 707,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,046,665.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,277,886 shares of company stock worth $16,497,106.

Snap Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNAP stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.29. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.69.

Snap Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.