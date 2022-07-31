Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 31,086 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 586,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,086 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Textron worth $43,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 4,099.0% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 3.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Textron during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Textron by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Textron by 5.1% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 28,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Price Performance

TXT stock opened at $65.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.53.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Textron had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TXT shares. Cowen set a $86.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.43.

About Textron

(Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.