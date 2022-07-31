Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 11,686 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Cooper Companies worth $44,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,676,126,000 after buying an additional 158,358 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,167,499 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $908,052,000 after buying an additional 49,729 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,001,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $838,583,000 after purchasing an additional 214,700 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168,375 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $489,479,000 after purchasing an additional 61,222 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 954,397 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $399,832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.78.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $327.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.01 and a 1-year high of $463.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $320.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.32%.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

