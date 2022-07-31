Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $50.91 Million Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 191.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 465,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,551 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.69% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $50,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $487,362.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,384.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of RGA stock opened at $115.78 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $127.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.80.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.