Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,647,027 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 420,006 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $46,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 119,867,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,503,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896,929 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $612,015,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,522,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,365 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,319,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter worth approximately $122,544,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €12.50 ($12.76) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €14.90 ($15.20) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $15.40 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.38.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.0 %

DB stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.41.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 4.27%. Research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.1473 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Featured Articles

