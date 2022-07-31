Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,704,862 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 290,385 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $46,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in CEMEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CEMEX by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CEMEX Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CX stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $8.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.70 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.20 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.62.

CEMEX Profile

(Get Rating)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.