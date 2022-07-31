Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 100,943 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 405,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,943 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Nutrien worth $41,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR opened at $85.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $57.45 and a 1 year high of $117.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.29. The firm has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.65%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.56.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

