Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.30-$14.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.08 billion-$9.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.59 billion. Ryder System also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $3.40-$3.65 EPS.

Ryder System Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE R traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.32. The stock had a trading volume of 520,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,417. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.07 and its 200-day moving average is $75.05. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.73. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $93.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ryder System will post 14.48 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.27%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,963 shares in the company, valued at $512,685.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ryder System news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $213,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at $982,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,685.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,239 shares of company stock valued at $911,298. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of R. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,004,000 after acquiring an additional 421,132 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 270.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 153,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after acquiring an additional 111,973 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 164.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 179,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after acquiring an additional 111,385 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,825,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,796,000 after acquiring an additional 101,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 12.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 366,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,056,000 after acquiring an additional 40,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.