SafeBlast (BLAST) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $672,398.04 and $79,007.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,840.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.91 or 0.00612024 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00263154 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005255 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015445 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

About SafeBlast

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST.

SafeBlast Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

