SafeCapital (SCAP) Tops One Day Volume of $9.00

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. During the last week, SafeCapital has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $3,245.30 and $9.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io.

SafeCapital Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

