SafeCoin (SAFE) Reaches Market Cap of $3.55 Million

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $3.55 million and approximately $206.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000544 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,504.50 or 0.99812796 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00045356 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00221960 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.13 or 0.00251106 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00117290 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004740 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00051423 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004706 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SafeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.