Safex Cash (SFX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.48 Million

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. During the last seven days, Safex Cash has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One Safex Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safex Cash has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $1,156.00 worth of Safex Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Equilibria (XEQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000500 BTC.
- Safex Token (SFT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000852 BTC.
- PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- BBSCoin (BBS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Nibble (NBXC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Safex Cash Coin Profile
Safex Cash (CRYPTO:SFX) is a coin. Safex Cash’s total supply is 171,224,213 coins and its circulating supply is 166,224,213 coins. Safex Cash’s official Twitter account is @safex. Safex Cash’s official website is safex.io.
Safex Cash Coin Trading
