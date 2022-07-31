Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Lowered to $229.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $238.00 to $229.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
SAIA has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Saia from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $291.00 to $257.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $268.71.
Saia Stock Performance
Shares of SAIA stock opened at $237.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.97 and its 200 day moving average is $230.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Saia has a 52-week low of $168.03 and a 52-week high of $365.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.
