Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Lowered to $229.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $238.00 to $229.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SAIA has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Saia from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $291.00 to $257.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $268.71.

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $237.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.97 and its 200 day moving average is $230.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Saia has a 52-week low of $168.03 and a 52-week high of $365.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.62. Saia had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $745.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

