Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Lifted by Regency Capital Management Inc. DE

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 2.1% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $2,983,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Salesforce by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,151 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 15,673 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.61, for a total value of $399,303.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,021,842,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.61, for a total value of $399,303.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,021,842,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,272,573. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,750,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,465,600. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.66, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.45 and its 200 day moving average is $190.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Salesforce to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.51.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

