Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on August 17th

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 33.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

NASDAQ SASR opened at $41.30 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $36.84 and a fifty-two week high of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 36.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,741,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,156,000 after buying an additional 261,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SASR shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

