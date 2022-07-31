Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) Price Target Increased to €470.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from €410.00 ($418.37) to €470.00 ($479.59) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from €520.00 ($530.61) to €540.00 ($551.02) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from €665.00 ($678.57) to €570.00 ($581.63) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from €650.00 ($663.27) to €518.00 ($528.57) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $349.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $337.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.07. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $305.00 and a twelve month high of $736.22.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

