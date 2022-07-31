Savant Capital LLC Acquires 1,225 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Settian Capital LP bought a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 92.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.78.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of CCJ opened at $25.77 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

