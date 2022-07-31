Savant Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD opened at $59.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.20.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

