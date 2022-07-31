Savant Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Savant Capital LLC cut its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,653,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,330,000 after buying an additional 179,049 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,428,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,036,000 after purchasing an additional 82,760 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,603,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,083,000 after purchasing an additional 186,122 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,365,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,972,000 after purchasing an additional 171,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 1,075,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVO opened at $116.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $91.51 and a one year high of $122.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.86 and its 200-day moving average is $107.90.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

