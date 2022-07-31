Savant Capital LLC Has $356,000 Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $51.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.96. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.79 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.35. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 62.25% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.21%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

