Savant Capital LLC Has $451,000 Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WAT. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

WAT stock opened at $364.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $332.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.80. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $288.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.08 million. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total value of $1,315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WAT. Bank of America upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Waters to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.63.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

