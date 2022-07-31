Savant Capital LLC Has $537,000 Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 498.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares during the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $65.75 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $74.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on OXY. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.26.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 716,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,061,468.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,976,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,195,440,092.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 716,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,061,468.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,976,973 shares in the company, valued at $8,195,440,092.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,063.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 34,473,254 shares of company stock worth $1,977,289,204 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.