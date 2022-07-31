Savant Capital LLC Has $595,000 Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 713.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $182.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.16. The company has a market cap of $85.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.18 and a 12 month high of $249.27.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.