Savant Capital LLC Sells 684 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 2.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 1.0% in the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 66.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in eBay by 62.8% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on eBay from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.30.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $48.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

