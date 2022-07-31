Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank lifted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,059.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 95.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 768.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Benchmark upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Schlumberger Price Performance

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,044 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,529 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,015,636.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,567,459 shares of company stock worth $430,840,521 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $37.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $49.83. The company has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.93.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.04%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Read More

