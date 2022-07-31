Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $55.59

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.59 ($0.67) and traded as low as GBX 30.04 ($0.36). Science in Sport shares last traded at GBX 31 ($0.37), with a volume of 35,308 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £43.12 million and a PE ratio of -6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.16, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 46.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 55.50.

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts, and the active lifestyle community. The company offers energy bars, gels, powders, and shots; hydration products, such as gels, tablets, and powders; recovery products; supplements; and vitamins.

