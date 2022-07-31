Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,000 shares, a growth of 73.7% from the June 30th total of 135,300 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 492,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scienjoy

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Scienjoy stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Scienjoy at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scienjoy Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of SJ traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.31. 317,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,738. The firm has a market cap of $193.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.23. Scienjoy has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $7.30.

Scienjoy Company Profile

Scienjoy ( NASDAQ:SJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Scienjoy had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $80.19 million during the quarter.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. The company's platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

