S&CO Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

S&CO Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $41.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.73. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $53.44.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

